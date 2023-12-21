Red Sea users must protect it – Egypt

Egypt says countries with access to the Red Sea have a responsibility to protect it and provide suitable conditions for freedom of navigation.

On Tuesday, the US announced a 10-member coalition called Operation Prosperity to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea from intensifying attacks by Houthi rebels based in Yemen.

But Egypt and Saudi Arabia have not joined the US-led coalition.

On Thursday, Greece said it would send a naval frigate there to protect shipping.

Greek ship-owners control 20% of the world’s commercial vessels in terms of capacity.