Refusal to share girlfriend with visitor earns Ndola man knife stabs

AFTER being hosted overnight by a hospitable friend, a cheeky man of Ndola paid his colleague’s hospitality with several knife stabs to his neck.

The host’s only offense was that he refused to handover his girlfriend for the guest’s pleasure for the night.

24-year-old Abyshai Kaluba stabbed his friend Danny Tembo with a knife after he refused to share his lover with him.

The incident happened in August last year and has landed Kaluba an immediate adoption certificate to become one of General Fredrick Chilukutu’s orange dressed children behind bars.

Zambia Daily Mail reports that on the material night, Tembo, while home with his girlfriend, was visited by Kaluba, whom he gave a room and bed for him to spend the night.

But his sexual appetite could not let him sleep, and he started thinking from below his waist.

What Kaluba did next shocked even the devil, the ungrateful guest wanted to chew from the master’s pot of soup.

He woke up and started demanding to sleep with Tembo’s girlfriend which led to a confrontation and an exchange of offensive bemba vernacular that could even upset the Pope.

Who could have known that a night that started with Tembo welcoming Kaluba under his roof, offering a place to rest, concluded with the glint of a blade and a desperate struggle.

Kaluba shattered the guest-host bond, turning their quarters into a battleground and turned a Kitchen knife into a sword of war stabbing Tembo on the neck.

Tembo’s girlfriend later helped him to report the matter at Jacaranda Villa Police Post before being treated at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

The matter appeared before Ndola Magistrates Court and Kaluba admitted to the charge of unlawful wounding.

He was sentenced to two years, six months in prison with hard labour.

His appeal to the high court fell flat on his face as Ndola High Court judge Mary Mulanda noted that the conviction was appropriate…

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba