Reggae legend Peetah Morgan (46), lead singer of Morgan Heritage dies

Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, a group he founded with his four siblings in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 46.

Morgan Heritage, a Grammy award-winning group, was led by Peter, popularly known as ‘Peetah’ and comprised of five of reggae artiste Denroy Morgan’s children namely Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan and Peetah.

In a statement, the Morgan family confirmed the passing of Peetah, although they did it not highlight the cause of his death.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today,” the Morgan family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Jah come and save from ourselves because love is only way.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.”

Publicist and music marketer of the sibling group, Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards, told DancehallMag that Morgan died in the United States after suffering a stroke.

“Obviously, illness is a very private matter, and only a medical professional can accurately comment on the precise cause of death, but what I have gathered is that he had suffered a stroke and died in the States,” he said.

Morgan Heritage was founded in 1994, enjoying decades of success that culminated with the group winning a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 for “Strictly Roots.”

The group later released the album Avrakedabra, which was nominated for another Grammy in 2018.

Its album “Avrakedabra” was up for the same award two years later, but lost out to “Stony Hill” by Damian Marley, a son of Bob Marley.