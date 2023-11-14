REGISTRAR’S ‘STAFF SURRENDER’ DESTESTABLE- Jackson Silavwe

REGISTRAR’S ‘STAFF SURRENDER’ DESTESTABLE

Monday, 13th November, 2023

We condemn in the strongest possible terms this flagrant intimidation of the registrar of societies, Madam Thandiwe Banda.

The same way we have condemned the actions of the police and speaker nelly mutti as an open assault to our country’s democracy, we do so even now.

This staff surrender letter justifies our belief that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government are grossly meddling in the affairs of the judiciary and the legislature.

I would like to warn the UPND Government that such actions will only alienate them firther from the masses and possible prosecution in future.

More importantly such abuse of power falls short of the governance standard the people expect from the new dawn administration.

We urge the UPND Government to reinstate the registrar of societies and stop this daylight intimidation and meddling in institutions of good governance.

It makes President HH and his government look extremely bad, shallow, visionless and out of touch with the people’s aspirations.

Silavwe Jackson

President*