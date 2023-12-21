REINTRODUCTION OF SECURITY CHECKPOINTS OPPOSED

By Patricia Male

The Zambian Highway and Safety Group has opposed the reintroduction of security checkpoints at strategic locations in the country.

In response to the escalating challenges posed by criminal activities and to bolster public safety, the Zambia Police has announced the reintroduction of security checkpoints at strategic locations in the country.

But Zambian Highway and Safety Group Admin, Mthoniswa Banda argues that the presence of traffic police officers has never been beneficial to the motorists but have instead contributed to congestion on the roads and slowed down economic activities.

Mr. Banda also says the presence of traffic police officers in most cases benefits them as they syphon money from motorists especially, public transporters.

He says the return of these checkpoints has nothing to do with safety or security concerns and has urged government to completely do away with the checkpoints and maintain the electronic system such as speed cameras and motorized road patrols.

PHOENIX NEWS