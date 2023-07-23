REMOVAL OF VENDORS FROM THE STREETS WILL HAVE CONSEQUENCES – HOWARD KUNDA

….as Jones Kalyati pledges that street vendors in Ndola won’t be hurt as the city tries to regulate vending

Ndola, Sunday, July 23, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Opposition Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) interim President Howard Kunda has warned that the removal of vendors from the streets will have consequences on the UPND’s performance in the 2026 General Elections.

Mr. Kunda said he was not happy with the manner in which the Government has handled the issue of street vending in Lusaka.

He said the New Dawn Government must handle street vending with caution and care.

Mr. Kunda said people have resorted to selling in streets to earn a living because the local economy is biting as evidenced by the high cost of essential commodities such as mealie meal.

He said the best way of removing vendors from the streets of the central business district is by improving the national economy so that people can afford the cost of living.

Featuring on a Radio Icengelo’s Open Talk Show on Friday, Mr. Kunda said laws like the one governing vending should not stifle the people.

“This issue of street vendors needs to be handled with care. 2026 is coming. In 2026 the people of Zambia won’t forget the ruthless removal of vendors. These are hard times in which people are suffering. You cannot just wake up and burn people’s stands. The Ministry of Local Government is starting this issue from the end and instead of the beginning,” Mr. Kunda said.

“As far as I know, if this Government won’t sort out the economy of this country, vendors won’t go anywhere. Where will the vendors even go? We need the council and the government to be proactive on this matter,” he said.

On the same programme, Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati said there is a need to control street vending.

Dr. Kalyati pledged that street vendors in Ndola won’t be hurt as the city tries to regulate vending.

“We will be engaging vendors on how best we can find solutions to vending. I am open to discussions. The solution to controlling vending lies with the vendors themselves. I don’t want anyone to be injured as we handle this issue,” Dr. Kalyati said.