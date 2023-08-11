REPENT OR FACE THE WRATH OF THE PEOPLE, MSONI URGES THE UPND

By Fox Reporter

ALL Peoples Congress (APC) leader, Nasson Msoni has urged the UPND to be remorseful and repentant rather than celebrating failure of their two year period in government.

Msoni says the UPND leadership should be apologetic for the misery they have caused on the people of Zambia as a result of poor governance and leadership.

“Thé UPND leadership should instead use their 2nd Anniversary celebrations slated for the 24th August to apologise to Zambians for messing up the economy and plunging Zambians into an told misery and suffering.

It would amount to a serious moral bankruptcy and a mockery to Zambians for the UPND leadership to be celebrating their failures and economic chaos in the background and in the midst of the suffering people located in Mandevu, Matero and other outlaying areas,” he said.

He says the best the leadership could do is to face the people of Zambia and ask for forgiveness for the many unfulfilled promises, high cost of living, poverty, abuse of human rights, corruption and hunger.

“We counsel the UPND leadership to instead use this gathering as a solemn occasion to ask for forgiveness from Zambians for the unfulfilled promises two (2) years in government.

No self respecting and sensitive leadership can celebrate an occasion when the overwhelming majority of citizens are hard hit economically owing to bad leadership styles,” said Msoni.