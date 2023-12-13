Republicans criticise help despite Zelensky’s visit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington DC to try and keep a $61 billion US defense package for Kyiv.

Republican members of Congress have stopped the aid package and say we need to do more to make the US-Mexico border stronger.

Zelensky will talk privately with different senators and the new House Speaker, Mike Johnson, to ask for help with his situation.

The president of Ukraine will meet with President Joe Biden, who wants US lawmakers to approve the money quickly.

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, told the media that Ukrainians would be at great risk if Western countries did not keep helping them.

Russia attacked Ukraine without permission 22 months ago. The White House says they might stop giving money to Ukraine if an agreement isn’t made.