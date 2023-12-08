RESCUE OPERATION FOR TRAPPED CHINGOLA MINERS TO TAKE UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME- Mutale Nalumango

RESCUE OPERATION FOR TRAPPED CHINGOLA MINERS TO TAKE UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME

By Leah Ngoma

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the search, rescue and recovery operation for victims of the Senseli Mine accident in Chingola on the Copperbelt appears to be indefinite despite significant progress made in uncovering the tunnels.

Giving a ministerial statement in parliament this morning, Mrs. Nalumango says the rescue team is however doing everything possible to ensure that the operation is concluded within the shortest possible time.

Mrs. Nalumango says so far large quantities of water have been pumped out and all the sites have been excavated to remove mud in order to restore access to the tunnels.

She explains that around 36 miners are thought to have been trapped after the accident, with only one rescued alive whose condition is currently stable and two dead bodies retrieved so far.

Mrs Nalumango says the government is committed to ensuring that all the trapped miners are rescued and bodies retrieved and has since urged the nation to remain hopeful.

PHOENIX NEWS