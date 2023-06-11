RESOLUTIONS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY,10th JUNE 2023

CENTRAL COMMITTEE REFERS DRAFT CONSTITUTION TO PARTY STRUCTURES

Lusaka-Saturday, 10th June 2023

The special Central Committee convened with one agenda item to adopt the draft party Constitution has made extensive progress on the adoption of the draft Constitution .

The Central Committee has since referred the proposed amendments to the party structures in readiness for the upcoming Constitutional Conference as provided for under Article 71 of the party Constitution.

The Central Committee has also directed the Finance and Conference Preparation Committees, to conclude all preparations for the holding of the Constitutional Conference expected to be held as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given that Lubinda has warned some Members of Parliament and some members of the Central Committee that were breaching and undermining the interests of the party, that they will face sanctions to protect the integrity of the party.

Hon. Lubinda sounded the warning when he delivered his Chairman’s Report to the Central Committee.

Hon. Lubinda also called on Zambians to defend the Church from malicious and vile attacks attacks that have emanated from leaders from the UPND government.

Hon. Lubinda also informed the meeting that there were continued attacks by the UPND Government on the leadership of the party, including plans to deregister the Patriotic Front.

And Hon. Lubinda urged the Central Committee to expedite the adoption of the Draft Constitution so that the calendar and road map for both the Constitutional Conference and the Extra-Ordinary General Conference, were not disrupted or delayed anymore.

He said the general membership of the party and the nation, had expressed anxiety over the delay to host the Extra-Ordinary General Conference.

And Hon. Lubinda reported that a Caucus of Patriotic Front Members of Parliament, was held on Friday to enforce the vision, unity of purpose, and a sense of discipline in the party.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee has set next week, June 17th June 2023, for a scheduled Central Committee and with one critical agenda item to discuss and set final dates for both the Constitutional and General Conference.

SIGNED;

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Member of the Central Committee

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT