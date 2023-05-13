RESPECTED ZAMBIAN HISTORIAN DESCRIBES FAZ STATEMENT ON BARCELONA GAME AS POISONOUS

Joseph Simenda Maopu writes:

My 2 Ngwee on the dissapointing statement from FAZ

The first shocking thing I noted is the excited use of the word ‘finally,’ in there quest to inform the nation that the organisers have sought audience with FAZ.

In all, the contents of the statement are not progressive in as far as ensuring the many benefits to the country from this initiative are achieved. That statement is poisonous to whoever is reading it and moreso to our guests from Barcelona.

The Afcon winning Team of 2012 is global trophy. The team’s brand is larger than FAZ or indeed any individual in Zambia. Because of the 2012 feat, teams like Brazil came calling to play Zambia in preparatory friendlies.

If indeed the fears around the usage of the NIKE 2012 kit are copyright and all manner of related contractual obligations/penalties, a functioning and progressive statement should have outlined the following:

1. A resolve to help reach out to NIKE and request/invite NIKE to be part of the celebrations- I can bet NIKE cannot refuse this huge platform.

2. Pronounce other suggestions offered to the organisers to ensure the Zambian name is marketed even more during the period both the Zambian legends and Barca legends would be here.

3. There is absolutely no sense in rigidly trying to push the agenda that this historic moment should use KOPA or whatever it is called as opposed to the historic 2012 shirt.

4. FAZ must realise that the amount of global and national attention and euphoria this initiative has brought is more than individuals and institutions. Anyone who will stand in the way risks irking fans and they won’t sit idle.

Lets embrace and not kill. Let the 2012 winning jersey prevail. Think of other ways to market even FAZ. Use the event to launch the establishment of a football museum.

Above all, the 30th anniversary for the Gabon disaster went quiet. Think outside the box use the event to connect the dots. The 2012 victory began by our boys paying homage at the coast in Libreville. Showcase the 1993 immortals to the visiting legends and the world.

If you opt to be rigid, the people’s will prevail.

There are many zambians who can help resolve the mountain of.non existing problems you think are prevailing.