RESPONSE TO DR. NEVERS MUMBA’S STATEMENT ON THE KUM’AWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION

KUM’AWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION(KDC) would like to respond to recent remarks made by Dr. Nevers Mumba, who described the COALITION as the “joke of the year.” We are disappointed by Dr. Mumba’s assessment, as we have clearly stated on numerous occasions that this coalition aims at enhancing development in Eastern Province.

It is disheartening that Dr. Mumba would perceive a dedicated effort towards development as a joke. Our coalition is desirous and formed to tirelessly work hard towards improving the lives of the people in Eastern Province, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth. We will focus on engaging with local communities, stakeholders, and government officials to address our needs as Easterners and aspirations, and we find it puzzling that Dr. Mumba would belittle these efforts.

We want to highlight that KDC is not in the habit of responding or lending credence to statements made by individuals like Dr. Mumba. It is our belief that such individuals often base their reasoning on personal interests and who they associate with, as it relates to their own benefits. However, in this instance, we felt compelled to respond in order to set the record straight and bring attention to the truth.

We remind Dr. Mumba that as a renowned clergy, he should play a role in spreading truth instead of engaging in baseless attacks. It is important for public figures and leaders to seek the truth and act responsibly. We urge Dr. Mumba to refrain from being mislead by his personal interests and desires to spread lies, which may have originated from biased sources. We encourage him to seek accurate information through transparent channels and engage in constructive dialogue to further the betterment of our society.

We would also like to extend an invitation to Dr. Mumba to collaborate with us and contribute his expertise and ideas towards the development of Eastern Province. We welcome any constructive criticism, as long as it is based on factual information and a genuine desire to improve the lives of the people we serve.

We wonder why Dr. Nevers Mumba, with his ZAMBIA SHALL BE SAVED has decided to rubbish such an initiative of people coming together to enhance development and the interests of the inhabitants of this good Province. We wonder also why he has not seen CHUUNDU CHAITWA of Southern Province, COUNCIL OF ELDERS from both Western and Northwestern Provinces as jokes as well as The KOLA FOUNDATION from the Bemba descendants who are actually scheduled to have a meeting in January 2024 among others. But chosen to single out KDC.

In conclusion, we want to put an emphasis on the fact that KDC remains dedicated to enhancing development in Eastern Province and will continue striving towards our goals. We reiterate that the KUM’AWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION(KDC) is not a joke; it represents our commitment to progress and the betterment of our community. We encourage all stakeholders to focus on collaboration and constructive engagement rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric.

Chanoda Frackson Ngwira

INTERIM SPOKESPERSON