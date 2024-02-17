RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S COMMENTS UPON OPENING ANDERSON KAMBELA MAZOKA HOUSE – Sakwiba Sikota

RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S COMMENTS UPON OPENING ANDERSON KAMBELA MAZOKA HOUSE

I agree one hundred percent with President Hakainde that Zambians are not foolish. President Hakainde said this at the opening of the UPND Secretariat named after that great son of the soil Anderson Kambela Mazoka (AKM). I remember the great AKM would always implore us to never tell lies to the Zambian people.

I agree with President Hakainde that Ma Zambians ba UKA manje. You can no longer lie to the Zambians.

Ba UKA and can see the lack of jobs.

Ba UKA and can see the uncontrolled cholera.

Ba UKA and can see the cost of living.

Ba UKA and can see the cost of fuel.

Ba UKA and can see the cost of unga.

Ba UKA and can see the rising cost of everyday things.

Zambians are not foolish and can see all these things.

The other thing Zambians can see is that President Hakainde spent time saying that he was not afraid of the UKA and that he was ready to face us. This was showboating by President Hakainde. This is a tactic that professional boxers use when they have received a devastating and hurting blow.

You find a boxer who has been hurt will even lean forward to his opponent and shake his head as if to say, “Your blow has not hurt me!” Or “Is that the best that you’ve got?”.

This Is a tactic meant to create and send a wrong message to the referee, judges and your opponent. They do this to try and demotivate the opponent. President Hakainde will wake up (UKA) only to find that he has failed to demotivate us.

At the same opening, President Hakainde said he is not going anywhere. Again I agree with the President that he is going nowhere and unfortunately he will also take the people of Zambia nowhere.

UKA on the other hand is going somewhere. UKA is going to a better Zambia and taking Zambians to peace, prosperity and equality.

What is disappointing about President Hakainde’s statements at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House opening is that he did not discuss the issues raised in our two pressers;

A. The call of an Indaba under a neutral chair for all citizens to discuss the solving of the many problems we have and to bring new hope to the people.

B. The call for the Barotse issue to be discussed with all parties concerned under a neutral chair. If this is not acceptable to him, what is his alternative suggestion?

C. The setting up of a Marshall Plan for the marginalized and least developed areas of the country.

By Sakwiba Sikota, SC

President- ULP

Interim Chairperson- United Kwacha Alliance, UKA