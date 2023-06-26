RESTRUCTURED DEBT CRUCIAL TO EDUCATION SECTOR – NAQEZ

The National Quality for Education in Zambia-NAQEZ- says it is elated to learn that Zambia’s official creditors have agreed to restructure the country’s debt.

Speaking in a statement availed to Mafken FM radio, NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa notes that, previously, Zambia spent more money on debt servicing than funding to education, as in the case of 2016, where Government allocated 36.1 percent of the total national budget to debt servicing and the education sector only got 17.2 percent.

He adds that, with such a scenario ,it would have been impossible for Zambia to meet the ten targets under The 4th Sustainable Development Goal aimed at achieving quality and inclusive education for all by 2030.