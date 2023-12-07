RESULTS FOR GRADES 7, 9 TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- says it is almost ready to announce the Grade seven examination results.

ECZ Director MICHAEL CHILALA adds that marking of the Grade Nine examinations will end on December 14th 2023.

Dr. CHILALA says the ECZ plans to release results for both Grades 7 and 9 before the 2024 school calendar resumes so that the Grade 8 and 10 begin term one with other learners.

He was speaking in Lusaka during the inauguration of the ECZ Board of Directors which will be led by Mukuba University Vice Chancellor FRANK TAILOKA as Chairperson.

And Education Minister, DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA, who inaugurated the ECZ Board, called on the members to uphold integrity when discharging their duties.

ZNBC