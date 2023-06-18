REV JAPHET NDHLOVU CONDEMNS POLICE ATTACK ON AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA

Rev NDHLOVU wrote;

In the picture attached to this post is Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba. A Zambian opposition politician. He says he was brutalized by the Zambian police. How sad.

I am extremely upset by this development as I have been upset when our Republican President Hakainde Hichilema was brutalized by the police when he was in opposition politics. Other opposition politicians have suffered similar treatment by the powers that be.

Several opposition politicians go through this unnecessary ill treatment by state agents.

Zambian politics should not be built on hatred, vengeance and retribution. That is being retrogressive to the development agenda.

Mr Hakainde Hichilema promised us that such things will be things of the past under his regime. What has happened to that promise Mr president? I fail to believe that such things are happening under President HH.

Everybody should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise by independent courts of law. I mean independent courts of law.

I condemn police brutality for any Zambian or any person suspected of breaking the laws of the land.

Come on Zambia we are better than this