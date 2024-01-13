RE: REVISION IN CONTRIBUTION CEILING FOR 2024

The Authority wishes to advise that the maximum monthly deductible employee’s

contribution amount for the year 2024 has been revised to K 1,490.80 and

correspondingly, the maximum monthly payable employee and employer statutory

contribution amount has moved to K2,981.60.

The above adjustment follows changes in the National Average Earnings (NAE) figure as determined by the Zambia Statistics Agency. The NAE figure for 2024 has increased to K 7,454.00 from K 6,710.00 in 2023.

The contribution rate, however, remains unchanged at 10 percent of an employee’s

monthly gross earnings and for NAPSA purposes, earnings refer to any benefit given

by an employer in exchange for the employee’s service.

Earnings therefore, include

basic salary, bonuses, commission, severance pay, overtime allowance, leave

allowance, acting allowance, commuted leave days etc.

Employers are accordingly advised to update their payroll systems with the 2024 contribution ceiling parameter.