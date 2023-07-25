Richard Kachingwe Police Post to be demolished – Nkombo

“ILLEGAL STRUCTURES” ALONG LINE OF RAIL IN LUSAKA TO BE DEMOLISHED – NKOMBO

Minister of Local and Rural development Government Garry Nkombo has told Parliament that Government will demolish Kabwata’s Richard Kachingwe Police Post including other structures built on the Zambia Railways reserve land as they were illegally built contrary to the Regional and Urban Planning Act Number 3 of 2015.

Mr. Nkombo was responding to Mulobezi MP Raphael Mabenga on the floor of the House who wanted to know whether the Government has any plans to demolish the illegally constructed structures along the railway reserve land in Lusaka district.

The Minister said in the last ten years there was rampant acquisition of land meant for Zambia Railways Limited as reserve land and added that the New Dawn administration is working at collecting the wrongs that were done during the PF administration.

Mr. Nkombo further added that government was engaging the Zambia Railways Limited on the way forward with regards to structures built illegally along the rail line from Mandevu Township to Lilayi College.

He however said the next course of action over the Kabwata Njanji Commuter railway illegal structures will be guided by the outcome from the Lusaka High Court following the decision by developers to apply for a stay of execution following an earlier ruling by the High Court as well as the Planning Authority declaring the developments illegal.