Rick Ross Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith Over 2Pac Revelation: “Let Him Rest”

In a recent BET Talks interview, Rick Ross didn’t hold back. He addressed Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent comments about 2Pac’s battle with Alopecia, a condition she also shares. Ricky Rozay himself humorously put Smith on blast, emphasizing the need to let the rap legend rest in peace. Ross, while expressing his frustration with a touch of humor, struggled with the pronunciation of “Alopecia.” He made light of the situation by continuing his remarks: “At the end of the day, come on man, come on Jada. Let 2Pac rest in peace. Appaleesha — what did she say he got?”

Upon a correction from the host, Ross continued with a light-hearted tone, “Tell me what this is? But we ain’t need to know that. Dawg a legend. He been dead 30 years. Apaleesha? Alopecia.” In addition to his humorous take on the situation, the MMG mogul offered his own suggestion for Smith’s revelations, saying, “She should’ve told us a Will [Smith] story. Talk about your husband, baby. You married him. Tell us how you fell walking down the carpet one time and we ain’t know you ain’t have on no panties or something.”

Ross’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many fans and fellow artists who believe that certain details about 2Pac’s personal life should be left in the past to honor his legacy. As the debate around the appropriate boundaries of discussing departed icons continues, Rick Ross adds his voice to those advocating for preserving the memory of the legendary rapper without unnecessary details. Moreover this isn’t the first time he’s said something about wanting Jada to remain quiet.

In an interview last month with Rolling Stone, the rapper didn’t hold back. He expressed sentiments about Jada’s book tour, and how he disapproved. “I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett,” he said. “To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling. Jesus! What are you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six years, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what’s next?” Do you agree with Rick Ross on this subject? Let us know on HNHH!