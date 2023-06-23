Rick Ross donates over $30K to save Georgia clinic from closing its doors

Rick Ross has helped a clinic in Fayette County to keep its doors open after presenting it with a big check on Monday. The rapper, who is one of the county’s own, donated more than $30,000 to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic after learning from his lawyer Steve Shadow that the clinic could possibly close due to lack of funds.

“Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” Geneva Weaver, Executive Director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, told Ross, according to WSBTV. The clinic provides free care to people 18 and older in Fayette County including those who don’t have insurance and are from underserved areas, the local news station reported.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level. The national poverty level,” Weaver said. The clinic gets its funding from donations, fundraising, and grants, and Ross’ donation is the largest individual donation it has ever received.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me,” Ross said. “I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare.”

The “Hustin’” rapper said he looks forward to continuing to help out as much as possible. “I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors,” Ross said.

Ross, who recently surprised students at his former high school with scholarships totaling $10,000, is a popular resident in Fayetteville, Georgia, as he owns a sprawling 235-acre mansion in the city. Since purchasing the large property in 2014 for $5.8 million from retired legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, the mansion has served as the Port of Miami rapper’s place of abode while he also uses it for commercial purposes. One such commercial endeavor is an annual car and bike show and concert.

The Maybach Music Group founder recently announced his plan to run for mayor of Fayetteville after he was denied a permit to host his car show.