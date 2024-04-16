Rick Ross Posts Alleged Evidence Of Drake’s Nose Job

Rick Ross shared two pictures of Drake on his Instagram Story, Sunday, which he claims to be evidence of the Toronto rapper’s alleged nose job. Ross spread the rumor with the recent diss track he aimed at Drake, “Champagne Moments.” Since its release, he’s continued going after him on social media.

“The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller BBL Drizzy @champagnepapi,” he wrote over the pictures. When DJ Akademiks shared the post, fans weren’t feeling Ross’ claim. “Worried about another man’s features is insane,” one user wrote. Another added: “The nose lowkey looks the same…” Taking to Twitter soon afterward, Ross added: “Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond. #bbldrizzy.”

The drama between Ross and Drake started when the latter’s response to Kendrick Lamar, “Push Ups,” leaked online, over the weekend. In addition to targeting Lamar, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and more, Drake also called out Ross. Within hours, Ross dropped a response of his own.

On his song, he rapped: “You ain’t never wanna be a na anyway, na, that’s why you got operation to make ya’ nose smaller than ya’ father nose, na. I unfollowed you, na, ’cause you sent a motherf*ckin’ cease and desist to French Montana, na. You sent the police, na, hated on the dog project.” Afterward, Drake shared a text exchange with his mother in which he explained the feud and labeled Ross “angry” and “racist.”

While Ross already replied to Drake, fans are still waiting for word from Kendrick Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.