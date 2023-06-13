“Rise of the Populist: Rebranding the Patriotic Front in a Time of Chaos”

By Dr. Mwelwa

As the saying goes, “truth is bitter.” This was certainly the case when the apostle Paul asked the Galatians if he had become their enemy for telling them the truth. It seems that some truths are harder to swallow than others.

But what if the truth is being drowned out by the raucous cries and insults of a self-proclaimed joker called Mr. Ground? Can a party full of intellectuals and educated individuals be reduced to listening to such folly?

Apparently so, according to recent reports. A certain Mr. Ground has been making waves among the ranks of Patriotic Front Party, with his nonsensical rants and crude insults. Meanwhile, party leaders and strategists are scrambling to figure out how to rebrand their image and gain back the people’s trust.

Here’s the catch: how can they hope to achieve this when their own members are sharing audio recordings of Mr. Ground’s ridiculous tirades? It’s like trying to put out a fire with a bucket full of gasoline.

The sad reality is that politics has devolved into a game of who can shout the loudest and who has the deepest pockets. It’s no longer about serving the people, but about how much you can take from them.

The PF politics have become like a high-consuming truck that can’t move without fuel – in this case, the almighty kwacha. Leaders and commanders must be paid to move, and no one can campaign without cash in hand.

So how can rebranding work when the very foundations of the party have been reduced to greed and the love of money? Perhaps it’s time to take a step back and reevaluate what it means to be a patriot. Is it about lining your pockets and pleasing your own interests, or is it about serving the people and upholding justice?

Mr. Ground may have his place in the circus of politics, but it’s up to the educated and intelligent members of the party to steer it back on course. Let’s hope they can rise to the challenge, for the sake of their own conscience and for the good of the nation.