RIYADH: African leaders have begun arriving in the Kingdom for the Saudi-Africa summit which starts on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The heads of state include Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Gabonese interim President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.

The leaders were greeted by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

The inaugural Saudi-Africa summit aims to enhance political coordination, address regional security threats, promote economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, and boost investment cooperation.

Meanwhile, Rashad al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, arrived in Riyadh to attend the summits of Arab and Islamic nations on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.