ROAD BLOCKS TO BE BROUGHT BACK – TAYALI
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says he will immediately engage his Home Affairs and Internal Security counterpart Jack Mwiimbu, on the need to bring back the road blocks.
Mr. Tayali’s remarks come in the wake of an accident on the University of Zambia – Great East Road junction that has claimed ELEVEN lives
Speaking today after visiting the accident scene and survivors at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, the Transport and Logistics Minister described the accident as tragic and called for an end to recklessness on the road.
Mr. Tayali said there is need to revise the road patrols and bring back road blocks in order to reduce on the number of accidents.
He has further noted that the increase in road accidents in the country is due to lack of intense police traffic patrols.
And Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- Board Chairperson Allen Maate said the Agency will reinforce its collaboration with the Traffic Department of the Zambia Police to increase road patrols.
Knee jerk reaction!
Nonsense, with Jack Mwiimbu at the helm, nothing was happening at the Road Traffic Police. With Tayali at Transport this silly man was even thinking of scraping the law prohibiting the movement of buses after 22 hours so that more people could die from Road Accidents. This is a Govt from Mars not Earth.
The Home Affairs and Transport Ministers need to put their act together. The country is losing many precious lives due to road carnage. There is absolutely no need to introduce roadblocks. The answer is to increase road patrols, speed traps, Police street cameras, and even traffic drones. Dear Ministers be innovative. There are no roadblocks in developed countries unless a serious crime has been committed like bank a robbery. It is like you are clueless. You are a disappointment.
Can the president please consider reshuffling the cabinet ASAP and remove some non performing ministers like these two? Bring Hon Gary Nkombo to Home affairs and retire Hon Jack Mwiimbu.
The main problem is not luck of police roadblocks but bad roads sir, do something about the state of our roads. they are either too congested that minibus drivers panic or there are just no roads
Unqualified drivers is one of the causes. Some bus drivers bought their driving licences others let the conductor drive and it is these that usually overspeed.