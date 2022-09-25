ROAD BLOCKS TO BE BROUGHT BACK – TAYALI

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says he will immediately engage his Home Affairs and Internal Security counterpart Jack Mwiimbu, on the need to bring back the road blocks.

Mr. Tayali’s remarks come in the wake of an accident on the University of Zambia – Great East Road junction that has claimed ELEVEN lives

Speaking today after visiting the accident scene and survivors at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, the Transport and Logistics Minister described the accident as tragic and called for an end to recklessness on the road.

Mr. Tayali said there is need to revise the road patrols and bring back road blocks in order to reduce on the number of accidents.

He has further noted that the increase in road accidents in the country is due to lack of intense police traffic patrols.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- Board Chairperson Allen Maate said the Agency will reinforce its collaboration with the Traffic Department of the Zambia Police to increase road patrols.