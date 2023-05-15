Ronaldinio’s Barcelona Legends vs Chipolopolo (2012 team) Game is a Rare Opportunity to Boost Zambia’s Tourism- Miles Sampa

Ronaldinio’s Barcelona Legends vs Chipolopolo (2012 team) Game is a Rare Opportunity to Boost Zambia’s Tourism

By Miles. B Sampa, MP (15.05.2023)

When Supersport will beam live the 25th May game between laliga’s Barcelona FC legends vs Chipolopolo 2012 Afcon wining legends, the one name that will be advertised for free globally is the name coined from the mighty Zambezi river called Zambia 🇿🇲.

I know of some VVIPs from South Africa that were inquiring on good hotels and restaruants in Lusaka as they likely to travel for the match. There will be significant tourism related income and benefits towards our GDP out of this game.

So the real or perceived squables involving the current FAZ President Andrew Kamanga, Africa’s football icon Kalusha Bwalya and the Minister of Sports Hon Elvis Nkandu is not healthy for both the game and country called Zambia. Very few of us citizens are interested in intricates of their current differences on the upcoming game but may they all sober up. Saying so despite actually knowing that all 3 neither drink nor smoke.

May they close themselves in one room and find some common ground (give & take) for a win win situation. We want to see all of them present on match day at Heroes stadium in Matero constituency enjoying the game with the rest of us die hard soccer fans. I have been in the FAZ executive committee before and do know that if matter is not well handled can have dire consequences from FIFA’s lenses.

Here is a football opportunity to exhibit One Zambia 🇿🇲: One Nation as coined by KK (11). This more so for the good of the game, Zambia and Africa. As it is said, Zambia is bigger than all of us.

My game prediction Barcelona 4: Zambia 3 (+2 Red cards) 😊

MBS15.12.2023