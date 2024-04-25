Ronaldo good but Messi a genius – Ex- Real MAdrid coach Fabio Capello rules

Legendary manager Fabio Capello, who led Real Madrid to glory twice, has once again sparked the everlasting debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo’s dominance is staggering, with an astonishing 13 Ballon d’Or awards shared between them, Messi clinching a record-breaking eight.

With such remarkable success, opinions have perpetually been split on who truly deserves the title of the greatest of all time.

Capello has now joined the ranks of high-profile figures to weigh in on the GOAT debate.

Capello chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

While acknowledging Ronaldo’s immense talent, the legendary manager does not place the Portuguese on the same pedestal as the Inter Miami star.

“Ronaldo’s a phenomenal player, a goal-scoring machine. He’s stacked trophies and Ballon d’Ors, but he hasn’t reached Messi’s level of genius,” Capello declared via Sportskeeda.

“I saw Messi at the Gamper trophy, and within 25 minutes, I was asking Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard if I could loan him! He was a genius on the pitch,” Capello reminisced.