RTSA announces an increment in bus fares following the increase in fuel prices

Up go transport fares

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would like to announce an increment in fares following the increase in fuel announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently.

The ERB increased fuel pump prices by ZMW 1.20 for petrol and ZMW 3.04 for diesel with effect from 1st October 2022.

From the foregoing the new fares are as follows:The new fares are effective 8th October 2022.

The fares were arrived at following consultation with the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ), the Commuter Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) and the Public passenger Transport Drivers Association of Zambia (PPTDAZ).

Issued by: Mukela Mangolwa Head – Public Relations