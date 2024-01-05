RTSA captures 2,000 offenders every day over festive period

Over the festive season, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) automated speed camera captured an average of 2,000 offenders every day, a marked increase from the daily average of 400.

RTSA chief executive officer Amon Mweemba said the figures are worrying as they clearly indicate that Zambians are not concerned about their well-being while on the road.

The automated speed camera enforcement, utilising both fixed and mobile speed cameras, was operationalised on December 11 last year and operates 24 hours.

“Over the festive season, through this smart enforcement, we saw a rise in the number of speed tickets issued, rising from a daily average of 400 to 2,000 per day,” Mr Mweemba said.