Slovakian Prime Minister, Eduard Heger has announced his country has provided air defence system S-300 to Ukraine after the invaded nation sent appeal to Western nations to help bolster its air defenses.

Heger, who is in Ukraine alongside EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed the move in a statement on Friday, April 8, 2022.

It emerged later that in return for the S-300, Slovakia will receive four Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from the US, according to Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy.