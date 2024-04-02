Russian deputy navy chief in Eritrea for talks

A Russian delegation led by the country’s deputy navy commander Vladimir Kasatonov has arrived at the Eritrean port city of Massawa for bilateral talks.

It was welcomed on Monday by senior Eritrean military officials led by army chief Philipos Woldeyohannes and Culture and Sports Commission Commissioner Zemede Tekle.

The visit is part of the events marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, local media report.

During their bilateral meeting, “issues of mutual interest” are set to be discussed, according to the Eritrean state television (ERi-TV).

The TV said the crew of the Russian warship that docked at Massawa port last Thursday for a five-day call toured historical sites in the city and played a friendly match against the Eritrean navy’s football team.

Eritrea has given diplomatic support to Russia in its war in Ukraine, including voting against resolutions condemning the invasion.