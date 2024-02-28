Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov receives a jail term

The Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov has finally been fined and then sent to prison.

Oleg Orlov is one of many government critics in Russia who have been fined and then sent to prison. Last year, well-known sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky was convicted of publicly supporting terrorism for comments he made about the attack on the Crimean bridge in 2022. In this situation, the prosecutor asked for a longer sentence. Earlier this month, a judge decided to send Mr Kagarlitsky to jail for five years.

In October 2023, the court found the Oleg Orlov guilty. However, the punishment at that time had been much less severe.

Oleg Orlov was required to pay a 150,000 rouble fine but he avoided imprisonment. This is approximately £1,290 or $1,630.The lawyers said the penalty was not sufficient. The court said the decision was wrong, so there will be a new trial.

In Russia, the government was starting to become less okay with people speaking out against them.

Oleg Orlov didn’t pay much attention to the second court hearing because he was protesting being made to go back. Instead, he sat in court reading a book called The Trial by Franz Kafka. The book talks about how life can be unfair and ridiculous.

Last year, when I talked to him before his first trial, he said he didn’t do anything wrong.

“He told me that the article I’m being accused of is about trying to make the Russian armed forces look bad, and not supporting the interests of Russia and its people, and trying to disrupt peace and security. ”

To start, the Russian Constitution promises people can say what they want. I wrote a report about what I think about the events. Charging me for that breaks the rules of the constitution.

Also, what is happening in Ukraine – let’s be clear and call it a war – is not good for Russia and its people.

“Trying to keep peace in the world. That’s not working at all. ” It makes me think of what George Orwell wrote in “War is Peace” and “Freedom is Slavery. ” “He said the idea that the war in Ukraine is good for peace around the world is just not true. ”

This week, Oleg Orlov said that Russia is getting worse and worse.

He showed examples of bad things happening to people who speak out against the government, like when Alexei Navalny died in prison and when other government critics were punished by the courts. He described what was happening in his country as “the loss of freedom. ”

“We know why we’re being held, put on trial, arrested, punished and killed. ” We are getting in trouble for speaking out against the people in charge. “This is totally not allowed in Russia today,” he said.

He told the judge and prosecutor that they should realize that the system of punishment they are involved in could eventually harm them too, just like it has in the past.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, the Russian government has created many strict laws to punish people who speak out against them or oppose the war in Ukraine.

Russia has made it a crime to say bad things about the army and to spread false information about the use of the Russian armed forces.

The “Law on Fakes” has been used to put Kremlin critics like Ilya Yashin in prison.

Last year, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who opposes the government and is against war, was found guilty of betraying his country and given a 25-year prison sentence.

The Russian opposition is having a tough time.

Alexei Navalny, who was a strong critic of the Russian government, has died. Other important people who spoke out against the government are in jail or have left the country.

At the moment, it looks like Vladimir Putin’s main opponents and possible challengers have been taken out of the political arena.