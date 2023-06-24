Russia’s weakness is obvious – Zelensky

We’ll stay in Ukraine for a moment, where President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his reaction to developments in Russia.

Zelenksy, posting on his Telegram account, says anyone who “chooses the path of evil destroys itself”, and that “Russia’s weakness is obvious”.

Although he does not mention Russia’s President Putin by name, Zelensky appears to criticise the Russian leader for “throwing hundreds of thousands” into war.

The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, “the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later”, Zelensky says.

Quote Message: Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person… although he is not able to lead to anything else. Russia’s weakness is obvious. from Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine