Ruto signs Kenya’s controversial tax hikes into law

Kenya’s President William Ruto has signed into law his government’s first finance bill, which seeks to boost revenue through raising taxes on a number of items.

One of the most controversial changes approved by parliament last week was the doubling of value-added tax to be charged on fuel – it’s rising from 8% to 16%.

Employees will also hand over 1.5% of their gross pay for a housing levy that will go into a fund that will then pay to build homes for low-income people.

President Ruto, who was elected last year, has said that the government needs more money in order to be able to pay off the debts racked up under the presidency of his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

But the opposition have said they would call for protests if the tax rises came into effect.