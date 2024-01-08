Rwanda signs multiple deals with Jordan during king’s visit

Rwanda and Jordan have signed multiple bilateral agreements as the two countries seek to broaden ties.

The deals were signed by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, who arrived in Kigali on Sunday for a three-day working visit.

The pacts cover collaboration in health and medical science as well as economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.

The two countries have also entered a tax agreement meant to eliminate double taxation and prevent tax evasion and avoidance, Jordan’s palace said in a statement, adding that the two countries will also expand their ties in politics, defence and counter-terrorism.

The war in Gaza also featured in the leaders’ talks.

“The king thanked Rwanda for its contribution to the humanitarian response in Gaza by sending a plane carrying humanitarian aid”, Jordan’s palace said.

The two countries have increasingly cozied up to each other in recent years, announcing an earlier round of deals in February last year and a reciprocal visa-waiver agreement last August.