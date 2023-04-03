RWANDA’S RULING PARTY ELECTS A WOMAN TO DEPUTISE KAGAME

(BBC) Rwanda’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), on Sunday elected its first woman vice-chairperson as President Paul Kagame retained the chairmanship position.

Consolee Uwimana was elected by 1,945 votes – about 93% of the votes cast.

Observers say promoting her is the party’s way of giving more power to women and keeping the ethnicity quota balanced in its top leadership.

Ms Uwimana is a veteran banker and businesswoman who served as a senator between 2003 and 2013.

Rwanda’s next general elections is scheduled for 2024.

President Kagame has been president of the East African nation since 2000. A controversial referendum in 2015 removed a two-term constitutional limit for presidents.

On Sunday, Mr Kagame got 99.8% of the total votes to retain leadership of the ruling party.

Rwanda has one of the world’s highest proportions of women in parliament and government

Credit : BBC