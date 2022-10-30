RWANDESE BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

A 32 year old Rwandan businessman of Chibombo District has been shot dead while his wife is nursing gunshot wounds after the couple was attacked by unknown people at their residence.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the couple was attacked whilst sleeping in the house in the New Boma Township around 03:00 yesterday .

In a telephone interview with ZANIS, Mwale said the criminals also managed to get away with unknown amount of money.

He has identified the deceased as Nshuri Vedaste.

Mwale said Police have since launched a manhunt for the criminals who are still at large.

And Chibombo District Council Chairperson Newton Nyeleti and other community members who were found at the scene, described the incident as unfortunate.