SA, CAR teams attend neo-colonialism event in Russia

Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera and a delegation from South Africa’s ruling ANC party are among those attending a forum in Russia, which is aiming to create a body that will fight against neo-colonialism and the influence of the West.

The two countries are among Russia’s biggest allies in Africa.

South Africa’s delegation has been led by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

The event is titled “Forum of Supporters of The Struggles Against Modern Practices Of Neo-colonialism – For The Freedom Of Nations”.

It has been convened by the United Russia party, the country’s largest political party, Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik reported.

The two-day event will also be attended by a delegation of North Korea’s ruling party and other representatives from countries in the Global South that are perceived by Russia as “advocates of the fight against new manifestations of colonialism”.

