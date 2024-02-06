SA police seize stolen BMW gifted to Londie London by her ex-boyfriend

When South African socialite Londie London bragged to her followers that she had received a BMW 330i as a present from her then boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga, little did she know that the same vehicle would be a great source of embarrassment for her less than a year later.

Londie found herself trending over the weekend after it was revealed that police in South Africa had seized the vehicle after discovering that it had been hijacked from a security company.

Mabonga is currently under investigation after a shooting that occurred at Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Rivonia, Sandton, last month. The businessman is in hospital under police guard following the incident.

Speaking to Sunday World, a source close to the incident said the security company from which the vehicle was hijacked had now opened a case.

“The company opened a case in KwaZulu-Natal for the hijacked car,” said the source.

The source also said police confiscated several firearms from Mabonga to establish whether they were licensed, while there were also looking for more vehicles that are thought to belong to the mogul.

“They are also still looking for a red Bentley and a BMW i8.”

The mole also said eight bodyguards who were with Mabonga on the night of the shooting are still at large, with police hot on their trail.

“The bodyguards are wanted for the same charges that Mabonga faces, which are two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, pointing of a firearm, and firing a firearm in a municipal area,” said the source.

Londie took to social media on Sunday indirectly commenting on her Instagram Stories.

“So someone just wakes up and decides to start dirty rumours?,” she said. Telly Africa