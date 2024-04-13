SA poll body challenges ruling allowing Zuma’s candidacy

South Africa’s electoral commission has appealed to the country’s Constitutional Court after judges this week overturned a ban on former President Jacob Zuma standing in the forthcoming election.

The commission had barred his candidacy arguing that the constitution bars from public office people who have been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison.

Mr Zuma was given 15 months for contempt of court in 2021, though he only served three months in jail.

Earlier this week, South Africa’s electoral court overturned that ruling but did not publish its reasoning.

The Electoral Commission has now asked the country’s highest court to provide legal clarification on the issue.

In a statement, officials said there was substantial public interest in providing certainty on the interpretation of the relevant law.