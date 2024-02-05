By Koswe
SABOI FAKES FAINTING IN ORDER TO MISS JAIL OVER HER FALSE ACCUSATION CASE AGAINST STATE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
The matter in which NDC leader Saboi Imboela is facing criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka failed to take off this morning at the Lusaka Magistrate Court as the accused presented a ‘sick note’.
In her only defence so far, Saboi is contending that the Clayson Hamasaka working for State House being referred in her posts is not the only one in Zambia.
Saboi was one of the key organisers and speakers at the opposition political parties joint press conference, but just her Chishimba Kambwili today she is claiming to be sick.
This is abuse of court time and these people when they accuse innocent people through things write on social media, they must be ready to produce evidence in court or be sent to jail.
These court processes can be draining and Chilufya Tayali has tried to advise some of these people with no evidence but lying to behave themselves or they will be forced to even sell their only beds to settle court fees-Koswe
The court action taken against Saboi Imboela is one of the things being described as ” declining democratic space”. I have time to look at some of Saboi Imboela’s writing. Oh my goodness me, it’s rumbling waffle.
And this is the fat girl who had no qualms in sending the husband and father of her children to jail for 2 years over a Toyota Spacio car. Wanya, jele ikugwila iwe
She is leaning fast from her mentor with a PHD in fentomatics