By Koswe

SABOI FAKES FAINTING IN ORDER TO MISS JAIL OVER HER FALSE ACCUSATION CASE AGAINST STATE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

The matter in which NDC leader Saboi Imboela is facing criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka failed to take off this morning at the Lusaka Magistrate Court as the accused presented a ‘sick note’.

In her only defence so far, Saboi is contending that the Clayson Hamasaka working for State House being referred in her posts is not the only one in Zambia.

Saboi was one of the key organisers and speakers at the opposition political parties joint press conference, but just her Chishimba Kambwili today she is claiming to be sick.

This is abuse of court time and these people when they accuse innocent people through things write on social media, they must be ready to produce evidence in court or be sent to jail.

These court processes can be draining and Chilufya Tayali has tried to advise some of these people with no evidence but lying to behave themselves or they will be forced to even sell their only beds to settle court fees-Koswe