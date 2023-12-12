SABOI TRYING TO GAIN RELEVANCE BY SPREADING BASELESS ACCUSATIONS – MALITE

SABOI Imboela is trying her level best to maintain political visibility by constantly chorusing baseless accusations against government officials, National Democratic Congress spokesperson Emmanuel Malite has noted.

Reacting to Saboi’s assertion that President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Josephs Akafumba were working to hijack opposition political parties, and particularly NDC, Malite laughed of the accusation.

Malite said Saboi’s accusing lyrics were now tired and off key.

“They tried to hold an illegal NDC Convention in Kabwe today but failed to vote. They have now created a faction within a faction. UPND stop yowa nonsense. Ba shetani imwe,” Imboela who was illegally handpicked as NDC president by Chishimba Kambwili wrote on her Facebook page.

Imboela vowed to protest and protect her party in audio that has been leaked directed to Ngoma.

“All this time I have been fighting very clean, with a conscious because they are my friends but I have stopped,” Imboela said.

“We are going to fight for this country, fight for our democracy and fight for this party.”

However, Malite however squashed the claims emphasizing NDC’s unity and distancing the party from Saboi’s accusations.

“As NDC, we distance ourselves from the accusations, and no government official is behind her claims,” stated Malite.

Malite further said that Imboela ploy was to gain political relevance as she was no longer visible.

He said she was threatened by the fact that some members from her faction attended the meeting and rejoined the real NDC.

“Members who were deceived by Kambwili and her have decided to rejoin the legitimate NDC.”

Kalemba