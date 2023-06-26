SACCORD WELCOMES DEBT RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT

…. Congratulates HH for reaching a momentous debt restructuring agreement with creditors

Lusaka… Monday June 26, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says there is no doubt that had Zambia not reached this debt restructuring agreement, the country would have been on a path of severe economic crisis which often times tends to be a source of conflict.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe is also congratulating Zambia and President Hakainde Hichilema for reaching a momentous debt restructuring agreement with creditors.

Mr. Cheembe says one of the most important ingredients for the maintenance of peace, security and stability in any country is economic prosperity.

“The debt restructuring agreement now gives the country and her leadership an opportunity to correct economic fundamentals that are key to improving service delivery and the economic livelihoods of the people,” he said.

“The leadership responsible for this agreement which has involved a lot of hard work must be commended and must now remain focused in implementing a vision of economic recovery and prosperity desirous of the people of Zambia.”