“Sack ten Hag tonight” – Man Utd fans after a near elimination experience in Coventry clash

Man Utd fans are increasingly vocal about their desire to see Erik ten Hag sacked following a narrow victory over Coventry City in the FA Cup on penalties.

Despite securing a three-goal lead within the first hour, the Red Devils were unable to maintain their advantage as the Championship side fought back to level the score to 3-3 by the end of regular time.

The match ultimately went to penalties, with United prevailing 4-2 in the shootout.

Nevertheless, many supporters are becoming disillusioned with the direction of the team under the Dutch manager. There is a growing sentiment among fans that Ten Hag, the former Ajax boss, may not be the right person to lead the club forward.

Kobbie Mainoo fans tweeted: “Manchester United were this close of getting knocked out by Coventry despite being 3 nil up in 70 min. Sack ten Hag tonight.”

Sam Pilger wrote: “Erik ten Hag cannot survive this embarrassment. An implosion at 3-0 up and should have lost to a Championship side. It’s over.”

One X user commented: “Fire Erik ten Hag TODAY. It’s over. It’s finished,” and Ste added: “There’s never been a more stonewall excuse to sack a manager in United history before. It wasn’t this embarrassing under Moyes. Ten Hag and the squad he assembled have made a mockery of the badge.”

Finally, Alex put: “Do you reckon there are people out there who think Ten Hag is a great coach and if you just get rid of all the ‘bad individuals’ then they’ll suddenly become a really good, functional football team?”

Manchester United have secured a spot in the FA Cup final for the second consecutive season, setting up a showdown against Manchester City. However, their performance in the semi-final victory was far from convincing.

The uncertain future of manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford is increasingly apparent, and it appears that his tenure with the club may be nearing its end this summer.

Before facing Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley next month, United will first host relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Burnley in their upcoming Premier League fixtures. This will be followed by a trip to Crystal Palace at the beginning of May.