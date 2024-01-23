SACKED CIVIL SERVANTS, “TAKE HEART,”…when PF bounces back, it will take them back into government – Brian Mundubile

SACKED CIVIL SERVANTS, “TAKE HEART,” – BRIAN MUNDUBILE

………… as Member of the Central Committee Brian Mundubile says when PF bounces back, it will take them back into government.

Kelvin Sichizya in Kasama

January 23, 2024

The Patriotic Front (PF) has advised civil Servants who were dismissed by the ruling UPND to “take heart” as it would consider taking them back into government when it bounces back into government in 2026.

And PF Member of the Central Committee Brian Mundubile has called for hard work among Civil Servants to promote unity and says promotions will be earned according to merit and qualifications and not based on “names”.

Mr. Mundubile was speaking on radio Mano in Kasama when he said the UPND has dismissed long serving and experienced Civil Servants to replace them with inexperienced cadres and said when PF bounces back into government, it will bring them back into their positions.

He told Zambians to be alert and start comparing between the UPND leadership and the former government leaders so that they could make informed decisions.

“Note what the leaders are saying, is it something on development of just insulting, talking about others or unifying the nation?

He called on the people to ignore what is happening, in the UPND and look forward to better future.