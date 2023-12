NIGERIA – Salihu Yakasai, former Kano state governorship candidate, mourns the tragic death of a Nigerian soldier, Ya’u Yunusa, who was traveling for his wedding.

The soldier was set to tie the knot on Saturday, December 23, but met an untimely death in an accident.

Yakasai expressed his grief on social media, saying, “This one touched me.”

The tragic incident has sparked condolences and discussions about the uncertainties of life.