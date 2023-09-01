SAD! LUSAKA COUPLE BEATS THEIR 14 YEAR OLD MAID TO DEATH

Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka are holding a young couple of medical doctors in connection with the death of their 14-year old maid.

Dr Smart Mumba, a 33-year old lecturer at Lusaka’s Dovecote Medical University and his recently-graduated wife, Dr Majory Mulembo were taken into detention on Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, the medical couple had called Police to report that their juvenile village-imported maid only identified as Jane had died in her sleep at their residence in Lusaka’s Kamwala South area upon which a team of forensic officers was dispatched to pick the body of the deceased.

But as Graphel Musamba’s men got around their work, they became suspicious when their inquisitive and probing eyes detected several whip marks all over the girl’s body.

A police source who was part of the team told Kalemba that a quick investigation revealed that the couple had teamed up the previous night to beat up the poor young girl and killed her in the process.

“After she died, they took her to the bedroom and lay her on the bed to make it look like she had died in her sleep. But after we discovered the wounds all over her body and realised they lied to us, we immediately effected an arrest,” narrated the source.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the death of the girl and arrest of Dr Mumba and his breastfeeding wife, although they have not officially been charged.

Mwale said Police were working to establish the village the deceased girl had come from so that her relatives could be notified of her death.

-Kalemba