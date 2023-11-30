SAD NEWS: 2023/2024 ZIALE student Michael Kagwedezeka Phiri died on Wednesday night in his sleep.

The death of Mr Phiri, an established businessman and academician, has shocked many of his friends who have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

According to some of his close friends, Mr Phiri never got sick hence his death was utterly shocking.

ZR mourns with Mr Phiri’s family and ask God to console them during this trying moment.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Zambia Reports