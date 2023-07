SAD NEWS

HON. JEAN KAPATA LOSES HUSBAND



Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources,Hon. Jean Kapata has lost her husband, Mr. Edu. Mr. Edu has been battling cancer the last few months and was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital.

Details later.



The funeral is being in Roma Township.



Our deepest condolonces to Hon. Jean Kapata and the bereaved family.

MHSRIEP