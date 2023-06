SAD: Nollywood Losses Another Actor (Don Brymo) to Death.



According to the news making the round, Nigerian Movie Industry (Nollywood) has lost another Actor to the cold hands of death.



Don Brymo Uchegbu who is a Veteran Nollywood Actor has been confirmed dead this morning. He was said to have slumped in his hotel room yesterday in Port Harcourt after a movie shoot in the Rivers State Capital.



As at the time of the report, there has not been any statement from his family to this effect.