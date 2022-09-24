Sad to be ruled by imperialist puppets in 21st Century-Fred Mmembe

Zambia – Surely, we should be ruled by Anglo and the Oppenheimers in the 21st century! They did that in the 19th and 20th centuries, but they shouldn’t be allowed to continue it in the 21st century.

Mr Hakainde Hichilema, his party and government must understand that to understand the international situation, they need to have a correct view of history, of the overall picture, and of where our country is today.

Having a correct view of history means that they should not only observe the international situation as it stands currently, but also look back to the past to summarise history’s laws and, in looking forward to the future, identify the trends of history. It’s a great embarrassment to have our foreign policy influenced and shaped by Mills and the Brenthurst Foundation.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party