Sad to be ruled by imperialist puppets in 21st Century-Fred Mmembe
Zambia – Surely, we should be ruled by Anglo and the Oppenheimers in the 21st century! They did that in the 19th and 20th centuries, but they shouldn’t be allowed to continue it in the 21st century.
Mr Hakainde Hichilema, his party and government must understand that to understand the international situation, they need to have a correct view of history, of the overall picture, and of where our country is today.
Having a correct view of history means that they should not only observe the international situation as it stands currently, but also look back to the past to summarise history’s laws and, in looking forward to the future, identify the trends of history. It’s a great embarrassment to have our foreign policy influenced and shaped by Mills and the Brenthurst Foundation.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Every day this nonsense, Fred. Everyday, spewing the same unproven garbage. You sound like a one trick pony., and a boring one at that.
Mmembe can you stop using English since that language is foreigner and is coming from imperialism which you don’t want.ugly face plus ugly heart is equals to jealous which includes tribalism.we are ruled by Zambian not imperialism.
Ahahaha lol he wants us to be ruled by castro or maduro those lunatics from south America. Lol
Fred, ruling and governing are two different concepts. Puppets have no life of their own; our President has.
For all of you who have commentent on what Mr. Mmembe is saying you dont understand his language because you have never lived in Socialist state that utilizes the Marxist Leninist way of doing things. People like me and my friends who have even defended this philosophy with the AKZ 47 on their backs understand these utterrings and recognize them for what they are. They are hammer and sickle Tom Foolery that encourages you to call each other comrade while the ONE MAN GOVERNMENT takes away your human rights and freedom to choose your own leaders. the words Mr Mmembe is uttering are meant to make you think that you have a found a saviour.
Equally it is sad to go back to socialism in the 21st century. That ism is dead and buried.